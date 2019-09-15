A U.S. Department of the Interior review has found a 1908 Springfield Race Riot site suitable for designation as a national historic monument, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has announced.

The incident, in the town most closely associated with Abraham Lincoln, served as a catalyst for the creation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“I appreciate the Department of Interior for conducting this survey and for their favorable findings,” Davis said in a statement. He also urged Congress to pass a bill he introduced in the House to name the site a historic monument.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, of Hoffman Estates, has introduced similar legislation in the Senate. A historic site designation concerning the riot “will help ensure that the painful lessons learned here are not lost for the generations of Americans to come – while helping make our nation’s public lands more representative of all the people who helped build our country,” Duckworth spokesman Ben Gash Garmisa said on Friday. He also said Duckworth hopes the report helps speed passage of the legislation. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, of Springfield, also supports a memorial at the site, the review states.

Davis in October asked the National Park Service — part of the Interior department — to conduct a survey of the block-long site near the 10th Street railroad tracks Madison Street. It is also near the Carpenter Street underpass. Construction work in the area in recent years unearthed remains of seven homes, five of which were burned.

“This is long-awaited news and I’m hopeful that this finding will encourage Congress to take up Congressman Davis’ bill as soon as possible and finally lead to this National Historic Monument becoming a reality,” said Teresa Haley, leader of the NAACP statewide and in Springfield. “The 1908 Race Riot site is a part of black history that needs to be preserved and shared with everyone.”

The city of Springfield and the NAACP hope to construct a memorial site at the location. Already near the site is a “healing garden,” constructed as part of the St. John’s Hospital Women and Children’s Clinic on Ninth Street. And the clinic includes an exhibit commemorating the riot.

Haley said the proposed structure at the site — which will require fundraising yet to be done — will include several walls with illustrations to relate the history of the area. Plans also call for an NAACP logo on the ground, and a glass floor on one structure, showing visitors artifacts in remains of one of the houses.

Haley noted that eight markers at various locations in and near downtown Springfield were updated in 2018 to mark the 110th anniversary of the riot. The markers were first installed in 1994.

The 64-page “reconnaissance survey” of the site near 10th Street said that its preliminary evaluation “finds that the study area offers a unique opportunity to interpret the founding of the (NAACP) as well as expand the narrative about racial violence at the turn of the 20th century and provide a snapshot of a diverse neighborhood as it existed at the time of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot.”

“The race riot was representative of a national pattern of racial terror events that occurred in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” it also said. “The burned remains of the houses at the site are a rare and evocative survival from a race riot and are representative of the core of the event. There were dozens of race riots in America during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and even more incidences of lynching. Few examples of buildings and landscapes with integrity to the events of a race riot or lynching have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places or documented as national historic landmarks for their association with racial terror.”

Among events in two days of rioting in Springfield in 1908 were shooting deaths of six African-Americans and lynching of two others. There was also widespread destruction of property.

“The significance of the site and the lack of protection for similar resources by the National Park Service and other entities suggests that the study area is likely to be found suitable for inclusion in the national park system,” the report also says. It also suggests that further study would be needed for inclusion in the park system.

The report also says that most tourism in Springfield is focused on Abraham Lincoln, and the site of the burned foundations is near places including the Abraham Lincoln President Library and the Lincoln Home National Historic Site.

“Creating a historic site for the 1908 Springfield Race Riot would help expand tourism potential in, and likely attract a larger audience to, Springfield,” it states.