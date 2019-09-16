LASALLE — A Galesburg teenager reportedly stole a teacher’s vehicle Friday afternoon and then crashed it in LaSalle later that afternoon.

According to a Galesburg police report, a 41-year-old male Galesburg High School teacher realized his car was missing from the GHS parking lot, 1135 W. Fremont St., at about 3:03 p.m. Friday.

From there, the teacher suspected that a 14-year-old female he had been having "trouble with" during Friday’s last period could have taken his car key off of his key ring while she sat at his desk for part of that class period.

The teacher then activated OnStar for his 2016 Chevy Impala, and it said the car was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Wyanet, the GPD report said.

Authorities then pursued the stolen vehicle, which subsequently crashed on State Route 351 just off of the I-80 exit near a truck stop, according to the News-Tribune in La Salle.

The GPD report confirmed there was a crash after a pursuit and the car was totaled. The La Salle News-Tribue reported that one person was transported to a hospital via helicopter from the crash. The medical condition of the girl was not known Monday.

Illinois State Police District 17 officials said late Monday morning that the matter is still under investigation and a news release with details on the matter was not expected to be released Monday.