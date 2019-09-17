PEORIA — More passengers flew through Peoria's airport in July than in any other month since the airport opened.

Officials at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport announced Tuesday that the facility set month-of passenger records in each of the last three months, and that July's 68,447 passengers marked the busiest month in the airport's existence.

That total surpassed the prior record, which lasted only a month. June saw 65,919 passengers, and had bested the 64,784 top number that had been set in July 2018.

"Every month in 2019 has posted monthly records with the exception of January," airport director Gene Olson said in a prepared statement. "January’s count was affected by the really bad winter weather that caused more than usual cancellations.”

More flights are getting where they're scheduled to to without cancellation, as well, Olson said.

That rate was nearly 100% in August, and just shy of 99% in July.

The 56,639 passengers who used the airport in August were also more than any other August in airport records.

Olson said the facility is on pace to break last year's total-passenger record of 672,594 fliers.