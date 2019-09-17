State Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria) will host a town hall in Woodford County in October.

On Oct. 22, the Weaver Team will host a town hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge St. in Metamora.

The event is the second of two free community events in October, which a release from Weaver's office said is set up to talk with local residents about community and legislative issues.

On Oct. 17, the Weaver Team will host a Coffee and Conversation from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop, 1022 4th St. in Orion.