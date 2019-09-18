EAST PEORIA — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a Wednesday news release that pavement striping on Main Street between East Flora Lane and Camp Street in East Peoria has begun

The striping will require lane closures in both directions, and there will be two through lanes in each direction upon completion. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or consider alternate routes. For more information, visit IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.