If these events are any indication, central Illinois is ready to transition fully into fall. If you’re aligned with that thought, there will be plenty to celebrate this weekend.
Autumn Fest
What: Washington Specialty Shops will host annual event featuring live music, food trucks, arts and crafts and more. Stores on The Square will stay open late.Autumn Fest from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 on The Square in Washington.
Where: The Square, 110 N. Main St., Washington, Ill.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Liberty Village Vintage Car and Motorcycle Show
What: Liberty Village hosts vintage cars and motorcycles on Saturday in Pekin. Funds from the vintage car and motorcycle show will go towards the Resident Christmas Fund.
Where: 1540 El Camino Dr., Pekin, Ill.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mamma Mia! at The Eastlight
What: A performance of the ABBA themed musical in East Peoria.
Where: Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria, Ill.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cost: $20 Adult, $15 Youth, $17 Groups of 10 or more
Peoria Oktoberfest
What: A celebration of German heritage and culture with food, dance and drink on the riverfront in Peoria.
Where: 200 NE Water St., Peoria, Ill.
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 12 to 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $8-10
Das Bier 5K
What: 5K coinciding with Oktoberfest, proceeds from the run will go to benefit Common Place Family Learning Center and you will receive two drink tokens.
Where: Gateway Building, 200 NE Water St., Peoria, Ill.
When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $35-40