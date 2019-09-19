BLICKENSTAFF HEIGHTS — Sigh. I wish I had keen vision.

I don’t mean just eyesight, though mine’s about 20-200 and could use all the help I can get. I mean vision like guys like Kim Blickenstaff.

There’s almost a sense of enchantment involved with the biotech entrepreneur. He doesn’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, as that’d be child’s play. Rather, he sees that same sow and says, “Hmm. Looks like a Kentucky Derby thoroughbred to me. Can’t you see that?”

No, I can’t — and that’s not an indictment of Blickenstaff. It’s an admission to my lack of abilities in terms of vision.

As you might have noticed over the past three decades in this space, I’m something of a skeptic and smart-aleck. But with Blickenstaff, I’ll admit to more than a smidge of amazement. His his uncanny optics are reshaping and uplifting The Village of Blickenstaff Heights — er, Peoria Heights — to levels unimaginable just a few years ago, when fine dining pretty much topped out with Schooner’s onion rings (still probably my favorite dish thereabouts, but you get the idea).

As a developer, he seems like Cinderella’s fairy godmother. She could waive a magic wand and — bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! — a pumpkin turned into a carriage while a horse transformed into a coachman. It’s like that in the Heights with Blickenstaff, where — bibbidi-bobbidi-boo 2.0! — a motorcycle dealership gives way to a loft development while an old pump house becomes a stylish eatery. There is plenty more magic afoot, but perhaps the most remarkable (and telling) is his snapping up a quonset hut in order to reconfigure it as an homage to Robertson Memorial Fieldhouse because why wouldn’t you do something like that? Doesn’t everyone do things like that?

And now he wants to turn the site of yesteryear’s Al Fresco Amusement Park — currently not much more than trees, dirt and a riverbank — into a mix-use recreational area.

Wow. That’s all I can say: wow.

I wandered over there and saw all the charm and potential of a hobo camp. I spotted empty bottles, sandwich wrappers and driftwood. Blickenstaff looks past all that detritus and envisions boating, scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming (by people as well as otters, though presumably in different spots), zip-lining, ice skating and (I kid you not) waterfalls.

Where I notice only flotsam and jetsam, he sees things that are not only invisible, but below the surface of the earth. Thus arises his idea to shape new earth-berm lakes filled with crystal-clear water from an aquifer below.

I find it simply amazing that anyone can look at a cast-off or never-was and see a treasure-to-be. At home, my wife flips the TV to a lot of those house-makeover shows, which I hate because she gets way too many ideas to rehab our place. Sometimes, before I can sneak out of the room, a program’s host will announce first-glimpse plans to turn a weathered shack into a splendid mansion. And, by golly, by the end of the show, that off-the-cuff spitballing becomes eye-popping reality.

Of course, money has a lot to do with that kind of wizardry: hire enough good people around you, and things get nicer and prettier, fast. But there’s a difference between rose-colored glasses and future-imagined vision. I could win the lottery tomorrow, but I couldn’t buy foresight like Kim Blickenstaff’s.

To be sure, I have no idea if all his notions will work. But I have no reason to doubt them, either — which is reason enough to allow for a little excitement.

Over the years in this area, we’ve been shown lots of sparkly blueprints, only to see them come up short or not come to be at all. So, is it wrong to let ourselves get a little carried away with this vision momentum? A little hope isn’t horrible — especially as a developer keeps putting his money where his mouth is.

My only wish? From the latest project, I hope Blickenstaff wanders a little bit north up Galena Road and recreates Barnacle Billy’s. Talk about a Heights treasure, eh? If that miracle were to happen, first round is on me — well, for Blickenstaff, as I make only a reporter’s salary. He can pick up the tab for the rest of you.

