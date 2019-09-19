A new Seattle coffeehouse is counting on shirtless male baristas to bring in customers aplenty.

Dreamboyz Espresso recently made its debut in the city's gay-friendly Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to Seattle TV station KIRO. Its slogan is "Hot Guys Serving Hot Coffee."

Early reviews from customers — female and male — are largely positive, KIRO says.

"I saw a hunky guy in there,” Jacob Haeger, who lives nearby, told the station. “There was a topless guy sitting in there with swollen pecs and what not.”

The owners of Dreamboyz Espresso already operate LadyBug Bikini Espresso, a chain of 45 coffeehouses across Oregon and Washington featuring bikini-clad baristas.

“I definitely like the idea of equality with it now," Haeger said. "A male stand and female stands. I really like it and I think it's a cool form of a little bit of entertainment with your coffee."

Ja’Shaun Williams, one of the shirtless baristas, says customers have been "appropriate and respectful" so far.

It's too soon to tell if Dreamboyz Espresso will open additional locations, Fox News reports.