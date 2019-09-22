My sidewalk needed the grass growing out on the side of it removed. I am an elderly woman and went out to try and work on it and only lasted for a few minutes cleaning it. I figured I could do some work each day and eventually get it all done and came back in the house. Later in the morning, I looked out and some lady was out there with her equipment and garbage can working away on it. I went out and she was a neighbor lady who had seen me start it and didn't figure I should be out there doing that. It took her way over an hour to get it all cleaned off and it looked so good when she finished. I still can't believe she did that for me and I am hoping we get better acquainted after this.

D.T.

Peoria

