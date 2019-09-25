A man was pulled from the Illinois River early Wednesday after he jumped from the Murray Baker Bridge, according to authorities.

Emergency crews were notified about 12:20 a.m., a Peoria Fire Department news release stated.

Witnesses saw a man on the ledge of the bridge that carries Interstate 74 across the river. Then they saw him jump, apparently.

The department's rescue boat was launched from its dock near the foot of Main Street. Crews on the bridge couldn't locate the man, but crews at the dock did.

Because of water depth, crews were unable to pull the man from the river immediately, the release stated. But rescuers were able to secure the man in the water and direct the boat to their location.

Rescuers aboard the boat used a life ring to help maneuver the man onto the deck.

Medical crews on shore transported the man to a hospital. His condition was not available.