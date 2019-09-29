Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3, or visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Fun and games

An afternoon of euchre, board games and mahjong will begin at 1 p.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Canning basics

Learn how to can your jams, salsa and pickles safely using a water bath canner at 6 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. To register, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

DIY sharing spreadsheets

Learn how to use Google Sheets to import/export Excel files for easy sharing and collaborating at 6:30 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Bring in a file you want to share or use one of the library's. Seating is limited. To register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

College savings

Learn the myth about financial aid and different sources of money available to you during the free program, "Getting a Jump Start on College Savings," at 6:30 p.m. at Morton Public Library District, 315 W. Pershing, Morton. Students are encouraged to come along. Registration is required.

Camp Ellis talk

Washington author Mary Kerr will present a free program about Camp Ellis, a World War II camp located in Fulton County, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, Eureka. She will describe the camp, life on the home front during World War II, and the German POWs who worked in both Tazewell and Woodford counties during the war. Space is limited; call the library at 467-2922 to register.

Evening of comedy

Comedian Matt Bellassai will perform as part of Bradley University's Homecoming Week events at 9:30 p.m. at Renaissance Coliseum. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star