Right to Life bake sale

PEORIA — Central Illinois Right to Life will hold a bake sale at the Knight of Columbus Spalding Council fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the K of C Hall, 7403 N. Radnor Road. Cost for the dinner is $12 per person or $5 for a one-piece filet meal for a child. Prices on baked goods will vary.

Spoon River softball fundraiser

CANTON — The Spoon River College Snapper softball team will be hosting a paint and sip fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 61 W. Elm St. Canton. Cost is $35 and includes all the materials needed to complete a personalized pumpkin wood porch leaner. There will also be raffle baskets, a bake sale and a draw-down raffle with a specialty drink available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with pork chop sandwiches and chips available for $5. To register, visit www.canvas-connections.com/SRCPaintingFundraiser.

Make-A-Wish fundraiser

GERMANTOWN HILLS — A Burger & Brews fundraiser to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Kouri's Grill & Bar, 105 Elizabeth Pointe Drive, Germantown Hills. Cost is $17 with a beer or $12 without a beer when purchased at www.tinyurl.com/burger-brew or $20 and $15 at the door.

Hope for Kids

PEORIA — The Pediatric Resource Center will host its annual fundraiser event, "Hope for Kids," at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jump Simulation, 1306 N. Berkeley. The carnival-themed event features heavy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails with music by Felix and Fingers dueling pianos from Chicago. Live and silent auctions through GalaBid mobile bidding will feature unique and exciting items. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at http://go.uic.edu/PRCHopeforKids2019. All proceeds benefit the PRC's medical and case management services for central Illinois abused and neglected children.

NAMI trivia night

PEORIA — The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bonnie Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave. Admission is $25 per person or $135 for a table of six and includes of chicken parmesan and mostaccioli. To register, call 693-0541, and make payment at the event. Funds raised will benefit NAMI Tri-County Illinois.

Sausage dinner

PEORIA — St. Mary's School of Kickapoo will host its 69th annual Famous Sausage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road. The all-you-can-eat dinner includes sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce and dessert. Adult entry is $15 each, children ages 5 to 12 are $5 and children 4 and under are free. There also will be raffles.

ROW Peoria fundraiser

PEORIA — Power Hour, a fundraising event for the ROW Peoria program, the first national affiliate for Recovery On Water, will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at Crossfit North Peoria, 8002 Sommer Road. During this rowing competition, teams of four will row as many meters as possible in 60 minutes on ergs. Awards will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Funds raised will help cover the cost of equipment and ongoing needs. For more information, visit http://www.recoveryonwater.org/peoria.

Autism walk

PEORIA — The Central Illinois Autism Association will hold its 13th annual Autism Walk/5K at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at Lower Bradley Park. This family-friendly event will include informational booths, gift baskets and a silent auction.

Central Illinois Lupus Walk

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The annual Central Illinois Lupus 5K Walk/Run and 2-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at Tower Park in Peoria Heights. Registration fee before walk day is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under. To register online, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2019/25296/walkrun-to-end-lupus-now. Registrations done by Oct. 5 will be guaranteed a t-shirt.

