Monday

Sep 30, 2019 at 12:10 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Otis Blake, 53; Shannin Trodglen, 39; both Pekin.

Blaine Chance, 22; Alexandra Blackwell, 22; both Pekin.

Brett Fackler, 42; Mary Thackeray, 47; both East Peoria.

Nicholas Gorrie, 24; Breahnna Harmon, 24; both Pekin.

Travis Hasty, 32; Taylor Coile, 27; both Green Valley.

Richard Jenks, 72, Creve Coeur; Fannie Reeder, 69, Morton.

Jacob Light, 25; Lexie Barra, 26; both Washington.

Vernon Loughe, 54; Julie Fereira, 56; both Morton.

Rodney Marchand, 54; Lisa Werry, 54; both East Peoria.

Justin Martin, 45; Angela Mencin, 42; both Marquette Heights.

Daniel Newcomb, 44; Lenora Fisher, 40; both Pekin.

Corey Rollins, 24, Pekin; Jessi Chambliss, 23, Tremont.

Mitchell Sandlin, 23; Airyn Martin, 23; both Pekin.

Ryan Schaschwary, 27; Hannah Stear, 26; both Peoria.

Kyle Schumacher, 41; Ashley Alig, 33; both Lacon.

Martel Smith, 27; Susan Lynd, 26; both Peoria.

Richard Smith, 56; Patricia Wendell, 66; boh Pekin.

Marcus Sondag, 25; Traci Prescott, 26; both Manito.

Eric Varney, 53; Debra Stevenson, 51; both Pekin.

Kirk Venden, 34; Carissa Hughes, 33; both Morton.

Nicholas Young, 40; Elizabeth Brooks, 33; both Mackinaw.

 

Woodford County

Noah Class, 23; Megan Schertz, 22; both Morton.

Chad Lange, 28; Emma Dale, 28; both Shorewood.

Tyler Schoon, 33; Nichole Mohr, 31; both Toluca.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Kirby, Vance and Jessica.

Pepino, Scott and Sarah.