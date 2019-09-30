Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Sept. 30.

Mixed messages emanated from Busch Stadium in St. Louis on the final day of the major-league baseball regular season.

It was a snoozer in some respects, dramatic in others. And perhaps a little humorous, too.

After not winning a National League Central Division title for three consecutive seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals rectified that in style Sunday. They beat the Chicago Cubs 9-0 in a game in which all the suspense was over before the fourth inning began.

The victory clinched the division for the Cardinals, who heated in the second half of the season. The previous weekend, they put asunder the Cubs' postseason chances thanks to a four-game sweep in Chicago.

St. Louis opens NL Division Series play Thursday at Atlanta.

For the Cardinals and their fans, this was a return to form. The playoff absence since 2015 had been the franchise's longest in 20 years.

"It felt too long," Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright told USA TODAY. "This feels pretty doggone good to me for me, just knowing the last three years we’ve been without this.’"

Most of the drama Sunday was on the Cubs' end.

Before the game, the team announced it was parting company with manager Joe Maddon, who led it to a 2016 World Series championship that ended a 108-year drought.

The man who also managed the 1984 Peoria Chiefs in the minor leagues presided over four postseason appearances in his five-year tenure.

For most of that time, Eureka native Ben Zobrist was included on the Cubs' roster. He was the most valuable player of the '16 World Series.

He also was pretty valuable to the Cubs since then, as he might have proved indirectly this season.

Zobrist missed almost four months of the season as he and his wife filed for divorce. Not coincidentally, perhaps, the Cubs' record diminished. The finished third in the division.

Sunday represented the end of Zobrist's four-year deal with the Cubs. There's been much speculation the 38-year-old might retire, although he has said he isn't sure.

But against the Cardinals, Zobrist ensured his possible departure was memorable.

For the first time in his 14-season big-league career, Zobrist pitched. Maddon put Zobrist on the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cardinals' final at-bat.

Earlier, Zobrist had played at second base and at shortstop.

All things considered, Zobrist pitched decently. He allowed no runs and no hits in 19 pitches, and he walked two.

But Zobrist's bravura performance culminated with the final batter he faced.

Zobrist struck out Yadier Molina, the Cardinals catcher, perennial All-Star, likely future Hall-of-Famer — and, of course, a former Peoria Chiefs player.

Molina managed a grin at the plate following strike three as Zobrist marched off the mound and pointed skyward. The heavenly pointing is a Molina signature, according to a Nick in the Morning co-conspirator who is a Cardinals fan.

Zobrist K'ing Yadi. pic.twitter.com/u3EeyjKZXK

— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja)September 29, 2019

"When they asked me about it a couple of innings before ... I was like, 'I want to pitch if the option is there,'" Zobrist said after the game.

"It was really fun to be able to get up there and be a kid, you know? Play the game like a kid again."

If that really was the last moment on a big-league field for Zobrist, it appears he's come full circle in his playing career. Except he was a kid again in front of 40,000 people, not a few dozen at Eureka High School.

As a professional, however, life's been good in general for Zo, as it's been for the crafter of the song heard on the way to work.