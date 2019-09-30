The Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society's 15th annual fall fundraiser, is already underway. The fundraiser features the sale of Terri Lynn chocolate caramels, nuts and more.

All orders, along with payment, must be in by Oct. 6. Order forms are available on the TCGHS website — www.tcghs.org — and Facebook page, or may be obtained by calling TCGHS at 309-477-3044 or at the 719 N 11th St., Pekin.

Monies raised from the fundraiser help fund the various services offered by TCGHS throughout the year.