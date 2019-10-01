The owners of Two Sisters and a Warehouse might have to change the name of their business to "Two Sisters, a Warehouse and a Restaurant."

Donna Jean's Cafe is expected to open next month in the antiques and consignment store that's part of the shopping center at 121 E. Lake Ave. in Central Peoria.

The restaurant is to feature sandwiches, salads, homemade soups and baked goods. Daily specials might include beef or chicken and noodles and goulash.

It's food that reminds store owners Traci Cole and Kelly Wickware of home. So does the name of the cafe.

"Donna Jean was our mother, who loved to cook," Cole said.

Cole and Wickware opened the antiques business about 3½ years ago. The store covers about 12,500 square feet.

"We have a lot of customers who will spend hours in there, just because it's so big, and they're forever asking us, 'Where's a place to go eat?'" Cole said.

"We decided, 'Why are we sending people to other places? Why not have them have the ability to have some food here and spend more time here?'"

Restaurants that serve pizza and Mediterranean cuisine are elsewhere in the shopping center. Across Knoxville Avenue is the venerable Lou's Drive-In, which is closed most of the year.

The antiques-store restaurant is to be based in a commons area that already includes tables and chairs, according to Cole. She has helped operate restaurants in the Bloomington-Normal area, where she resides.

Minor remodeling to the store is necessary to accommodate a kitchen, Cole said.

The restaurant is to be open the same hours as the store, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon until 5 p.m. Sundays. The new feature is not open only to store customers and vendors, according to Cole.

"There's a lot of businesses in that area, so we're hoping they utilize us as well," she said.