An effective way to empower people from any demographic is to inform them.

Informing seniors was the purpose of Wednesday’s Power of Age Expo at the Gene Miller Tazewell County Senior Center in Pekin. The event included 28 vendors, including representatives of local doctors’ offices, hospitals, and insurance providers. A representative from Illinois State Sen. Dave Koehler’s office was on hand, and the UnityPoint Health Wellmobile was available to provide health screenings. Walgreen’s pharmacy offered visitors free flu shots. Guest speakers provided information on such topics as Medicare Part D.

We wanted to put out information for older adults,” said Miller Center Administrator Alisha Dault. “We had a lot of vendors representing different companies who sell insurance and other different things (seniors) might need. There are also companies (providing information) for if they need a short-term rehab stay or an assisted living facility. Hopefully, (the expo) brings attention to questions seniors might have been meaning to ask and didn’t even know it.”

The expo’s theme was “Changing the Conversation on Aging. While the event’s primary purpose was to inform seniors, it attracted visitors by offering a entertainment that included live music, interactive activities with vendors, raffles with multiple chances to win prizes and a senior photo booth. The Neighborhood House Association provided a free lunch and co-sponsored the expo with Meridian Care and the Miller Center.

“I’m having a great time,” said Mark Craig, 66, of Pekin “I’m enjoying (the company of people I love. (The Miller Center) is my second home.”

Marcia Baker, 78, of Pekin believes the expo was an invaluable resource because of all the information she received. Like Craig, however, her favorite part of the event was the social networking opportunities it provided.

“I like talking to the people, see what they have to say and share with them my own health experiences and all I’ve been through, as a patient and a caregiver” she said. “I took care of my husband, (who) had 70 surgeries in his lifetime. So, as a caregiver, I share different things with the people here."