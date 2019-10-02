Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington welcomes back “Greater Vision” as the next group to perform in its gospel concert series.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 401 Walnut Street, Washington. Tickets are $5 (non-refundable) and are available at the door, if not sold out in advance. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Don Moushon at 309-444-4342 or 309-453-4673. A free-will offering will also be taken that evening.
Washington church announces next performer in gospel concert series
