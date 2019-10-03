Screenings of a couple films and a speaker whose life was turned into a movie highlight the events for the weekend, but the fall themes are slowly rolling out. Our five events to hit this weekend in (and around) Tazewell County:



House of Hope Fish Fry



What: Annual fish fry at the Moose Lodge 916, with proceeds going toward the Carol House of Hope in Pekin.

Where: 2605 Broadway St., Pekin.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $10



America’s Unclaimed History



What: Pekin Public Library hosts a documentary series showing films about both the history of the United States, and related to the current moment in American life. This edition will show Armor of Life, a look into the dichotomy of being both pro-gun and pro-life.

Where: Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St., Pekin.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free



Spooktacular craft and vendor show



What: A Halloween themed craft show featuring local vendors with proceeds benefiting the Central Illinois Autism Association.

Where: 2605 Broadway St., Pekin.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 12 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free



Hope Has An Army



What: Leigh Anne Tuohy, the woman portrayed by Sandra Bullock in The Blindside, will speak at this Salvation Army annual fundraiser.

Where: Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free



Screening of ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’



What: An ode and criticism to a city that no longer belongs to the people who built it, The Last Black in San Francisco longs for a time when the bay area’s crown jewel wasn’t synonymous with big tech. Said The New York Times, “An indelibly beautiful story of love, family and loss in America from two childhood friends turned filmmakers.”

Where: Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

Cost: $6.50 to $10.50



