Rummage and bake sale

LACON — The F.A.I.T.H. Outreach Rummage and Bake Sale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Hall, 410 N. Center, Lacon. Items will be half priced from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with a $3 bag sale beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds support the F.A.I.T.H. Outreach program.

Arts Council fundraiser

HAVANA — Dixieland Roux, a fundrasing event for the Mason County Arts Council, will be held on Friday at the historic Old Gymnasium on the SW corner of East Jefferson and North Pearl Streets in Havana. Door open at 6 p.m.; a dinner of gumbo, salad, breadsticks and hummingbird cake will be served at 6:30 p.m.; and The Mason Dixies will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 each for this BYOB event. To purchase tickets, call the Havana Park District at 543-6240 or Rick Noble at 338-8528.

Trivia night

PEORIA — Youth Music Illinois will host a Trivia Night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday at the Life Together Center, 3625 N. Sheridan Road. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and registration can be made at www.youthmusicillinois.org/trivia-night-fundraiser. Snacks and drinks will be available for a donation. All proceeds will support programs for the young musicians in YMI, including scholarships and workshops.

Shredding day

PEKIN — The Parents Club of St. Joseph Catholic School of Pekin is sponsoring a recycling/paper shredding day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the school, 300 S. Sixth St., Pekin. For a $5 donation, participants can bring any amount of paper to have securely shredded and disposed on site, courtesy of Iron Mountain Paper Shredding. No cardboard please. For more information, call 347-7194.

Dinner in the Dark

PEORIA — Dinner in the Dark, a distinctive dining experience benefiting the Central Illinois Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired that allows guests to experience eating in complete darkness, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Warehouse on State, 736 SW Washington St. Following dinner, guests will be treated to a comedy show featuring Matt Stein. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at www.cicbvi.org or by calling 637-3693.

Totes for Ta-Ta's

PEKIN — Totes for Ta-Ta's, a fundraiser for the Illinois CancerCare Breast Cancer Research Fund, will be held on Oct. 20 at the Avanti's Dome in Pekin. Doors open at 11 a.m. and a live auction of new and gently used handbags, totes, wallets and more will begin at 1 p.m. The event will also include a silent auction. Tickets are $25 per person in advance at Facebook.com/TotesForTaTasCentralIL or $30 at the door. Admission includes a light lunch and there will be a cash bar.

Camp Big Sky fundraiser

PEORIA — Camp Big Sky, in partnership with the Pilot Club of Peoria, will hold a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Weaver Farms, 5806 W. War Memorial Drive. The event includes a chili cook-off from Peoria firefighters, a catered BBQ dinner with dessert, cash bar, silent and live auctions and a concert by the Joe Stamm Band. Tickets are $35 can may be purchased online at kickinitupforcampbigsky.com.eventbrite.com or checks may be sent to Camp Big Sky at 610 W. Patton Court, Peoria, IL 61614.

Methodist College EDGE 5K

PEORIA — The Methodist College EDGE 5K Run/Walk and 10K Race will take place at 8 a.m. Nov. 3 at Methodist College, 7600 N. Academic Drive. Registration is $30 for the 5K and walk and $35 for the 10K through Oct. 20 and increases to $35 and $40 after that date. Registration is available online at www.methodistcol.edu/the-edge. Proceeds will support scholarships for Methodist College students.

