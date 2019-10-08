PEORIA — Brandy Bryant is expected to be approved Thursday to fill a vacancy on the Peoria County Board.

The program director for the Full Services Community Schools initiative at Peoria Public Schools will be appointed to fill the vacancy left with Rachael Parker took over as county clerk this summer. Her appointment lasts until December 2020.

The district includes portions of Central Peoria and the East Bluff.

“The nomination of Ms. Bryant continues to strengthen the diverse knowledge of our board,” County Board Chairman Andrew Rand said in a prepared statement. “She brings not only experience with early childhood education but also familiarity with running a small business.”

Bryant, a Peoria native, worked as lead teacher at several early learning centers and ran her own licensed home day care for more than a decade; she's also been an independent event planner.

She's the mother of two daughters and has one granddaughter.