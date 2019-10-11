When Gregory Becks, president of Becks Florist, Inc., decided this spring that the East Peoria store needed a new paint job, he wanted something that would attract attention.

“I said, ‘we need to go bright,’” he said. ”We decided to go bright and we decided to go (with a) mural so we could have some fun with it.”

Having decided on bright colors and a mural, Becks sought out artistic expertise and found it in Pekin artist Luke Kinzler, whose murals are displayed on buildings throughout downtown Pekin. Armed with Becks’ vision, Kinzler attacked the store’s exterior until it yielded a bright yellow background embellished with multicolored floral displays all around the building.

“My inspiration definitely comes from God,” said Kinzler. “But along with that, I like to work with the owners of the businesses and bring their vision to life. I’m more of a server than an idea guy as far as these big murals go. I want to portray what they’re seeing.”

Kinzler added that the mural is completed apart from some detail work on the front and sides of the building hopes to finish by next week, weather permitting. He sees the mural as a sort of bouquet for the community, and Becks confirmed that it has piqued both the admiration and the curiosity of area residents.

“It has brought attention,” said Becks. “We have people come in and say hi, or they’ll (post a message on) Facebook, or call, or make a note on a payment and things like that.”

Becks added that he did not commission a mural to generate business. However, he will certainly not object if the store’s new look brings in new customers.

“We did this just for fun,” he said. “If it brings people, fine. But that was not my goal.”

Becks Florist is located at 105 W. Washington St., East Peoria. Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.