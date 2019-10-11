PEORIA — Sometime since Sept. 5, someone stole $5,000 worth of furniture from a North Peoria storage unit, its renter told police.

The items missing from a unit at Northpoint Storage, 8627 N. Hale Ave., first were noticed earlier this week, according to a police report.

The victim had not visited the unit since Labor Day week. On his most recent visit, he noticed four pieces of Ashley Furniture were missing, as were two queen-sized mattresses of unknown origin.

Missing Ashley items were a brown leather couch, a brown leather chair, a black dresser and an oak entertainment center, the report stated.

Apparently, the alleged thieves cut off the storage unit's lock. An officer found no security cameras in the vicinity, nor a security gate.

No suspects are apparent, the report stated.