Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Oct. 11.

Nick in the Morning certainly hopes everybody enjoyed the week or so of autumnal weather we've had. Because it seems like we're going from summer to winter pretty quickly.

A week or so after we saw temperatures approaching 90 degrees, we're on the verge of a freeze. (Hey, that rhymes.)

All Journal Star-area counties that are located west of the Illinois River are to be under a freeze warning Saturday, effective from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

If you have tender plants and other vegetation outside, bring them inside or cover them. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, drain it.

And if you have a jacket or long-sleeved sweater, break it out and put it on.

The cold already is starting to push its way through the Tri-County area. In just a few hours Friday morning, the temperature dropped about 20 degrees.

As of about 8:30 a.m., the Peoria temperature was 49. It probably will stay about that temp for the rest of the daylight hours.

It could be worse, we suppose. In Denver, the temperature fell 64 degrees in less than 24 hours — from the high 70s to the mid-20s.

The northern Midwest already is getting snow, and a lot of it.

Schools in and around Bismarck, N.D., are closed Friday because of heavy snow. No travel is advised in the eastern part of the state.

Some sections of North Dakota were expected to receive as much as 3 feet of snow.

In a previous life, Nick in the Morning lived and worked in Fargo. Blizzards were common. But we can't recall one in early October.

Count your blessings, we guess, and be glad you don't have to shovel the temperatures. And also be glad if you're an allergy sufferer, like we are, because your misery should abate soon.

As for the impending cold ... well, we'll let the song heard on the way to work summarize it.