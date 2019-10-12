WASHINGTON — A man died Friday night in a Peoria hospital as the result of a traffic accident that killed his wife two days earlier, authorities stated.

Jerry R. Bedwell, 76, of Washington was pronounced dead about 10:40 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, according to a news release Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood issued Saturday.

Bedwell was transported to St. Francis after the automobile he was driving collided with a semi-trailer truck about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at McClugage and Spring Creek roads just west of Washington.

Linda A. Bedwell, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in the car.

Jerry Bedwell had been in critical condition. He died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to Harwood.

Toxicology testing was negative. No autopsy will be performed.

The driver of the semi — Francis Wesselhoff, 47, of Gridley — sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

McClugage Road also is known as U.S. Business Route 24.