PEORIA — A local man was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian accident Friday night in North Peoria, it was revealed Saturday.

Brian J. Fowler, 57, of Northland Avenue in Peoria was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Glen Avenue, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

A vehicle headed west on Glen Avenue, between Knoxville Avenue and Sheridan Road, struck Fowler as he was walking, a Harwood news release stated.

Fowler was extricated from under the vehicle. Where he was walking to or from wasn't known.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

The driver, who remained at the scene, has not been identified publicly, according to Harwood. City police were continuing an investigation.

Glen Avenue in the accident vicinity was closed to traffic until about midnight.

