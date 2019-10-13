MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Austin Batterton, 26; Breanna Kingsley, 25; both Morton.
Ryan Clymer, 27, Goodfield; Nicole Welsh, 26, Washington.
Dwight Crigger, 36; Natalie Newman, 27; both Manito.
Casey Flora, 24; Sarina Marliere, 23; both Peoria.
Donald Hermes, 83; Lila Stoll, 78; both Pekin.
Anthony Pompa, 28; Samantha Post, 28; both Peoria.
Michael Price-Kennedy, 23; Laura DeGrave, 22; both Deer Creek.
Andrew Radovich, 35; Shreya Udhani, 25; both Pekin.
Mark Rosenak, 37; Jenny Smith, 39; both Bartonville.
Fredrick Sarantakos, 31; Michelle Eggemeyer, 29; both Gibson City.
Kyle Siebert, 28; Morgan Flex, 27; both Normal.
Andrew Sutton, 52; Lori Coffey, 51; both Peoria.
Nicholas White, 28; Emily Wishall, 33; both Heyworth.
Corey Wood, 30; Aubrey Innis, 28; both Pekin.
Woodford County
Derik Bickerman, 39; Kathleen Kintz, 38; both Eureka.
Adam Caines, 36; Elizabeth Lappin, 33; both Washington.
Trenton DeSantis, 25; Jessica Martinez, 28; both Washington.
Austin Kendall, 27, Pontiac; Abigail Mattox, 31, Flanagan.
Cory Reneau, 26; Madelynn Hadfield, 25; both Washington.
Brett Schlomann, 33, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Kathryn McCallister, 32, Manhattan, Kan.
Cassidy Schumacher, 29, Eureka; Lauren Schroeder, 26, Roanoke.
Shayne Zoss, 19; Kira Griffin, 20; both El Paso.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Grandy, DeAnn and Mark.