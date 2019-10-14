For at least the second time in 53 years, a vehicle drove into a South Peoria house early Monday.

The accident left a gaping hole in the north side of the house at 311 S. Steubenville St. It also resulted in the driver being arrested following a brief foot pursuit by Peoria police officers.

About 7:45 a.m., the residents of the house heard a loud noise and breaking glass, they said.

Gary Faulkner, whose family owns the house, said the suspect was driving a minivan.

The vehicle was reported stolen, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson. The driver sustained a minor injury.

The house is situated along a T intersection, where West McBean Street meets South Steubenville Street. It wasn't immediately clear in which direction the suspect was driving.

It also wasn't the first time a vehicle has struck that house. Faulkner was a boy residing there when it happened in 1966.

Then, two men drove an automobile into the house. The point of impact was about 3 feet west of where the driver struck Monday, toward the rear of the residence, according to Faulkner.

"The whole front end was inside the house, and the house was on top of it," he said about the car. "When they pulled the car out from underneath the house, you could feel it kind of (shake).

"But we survived that."

Nobody in the house was injured this time, either. Faulkner's mother and a granddaughter reside there currently.

Faulkner was not at the house at the time of the accident, he said.

A city inspector checked the house and found it wasn't in danger of collapse, according to Ross Black, the municipal community-development director. The city is to work with the Faulkners to make sure the house is repaired properly.