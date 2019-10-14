PEORIA — It's perhaps appropriate that on a day when seniors from both the Pekin co-op and Peoria Richwoods girls swimming and diving teams were honored, a meet between the teams ended in a tie.

Pekin and Richwoods deadlocked 93-93 Thursday.

"We mixed up our lineup, but we still had several dropped times," said Pekin coach Christine Dunn.

Sophia Sumer of the Dragons had a perfect day. She swam in four events, and won them all.

She won the 50 freestyle (:27.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.14), dropping her time in both events, and was a member of two victorious relay teams.

Tierra Schoedel, Sumer, Lexi Jarvill and Sami Curtis won the 200 medley relay (2:04.01) and Sumer, Jena Sellers, Curtis and Natalie Johnson won the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.70).

Johnson was challenged by Dunn to break the 1:00 barrier in the 100 freestyle and she did it, winning in :59.71.

Her reward is getting to swim the 50 freestyle the rest of the season.

Jarvill easily won the 100 backstroke (1:08.91) over runner-up Sanjana Malipeddi (1:25.11), but she was touched out by Richwoods' Katt Withers in the 100 butterfly.

Withers won in 1:06.05. Jarvill finished second in 1:06.46, just .41 seconds behind.

Jarvill dropped her time in both events.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.