CASEYVILLE — A good learning experience.

That's what Pekin freshman Lauren Minkel can take away from the Class AA O'Fallon Sectional girls golf tournament Monday at Far Oaks Golf Club.

Minkel shot 117, beating her average thanks to one of the better putting days, according to Dragons coach Chris Neville, but she didn't qualify for the state tournament.

Neville said Far Oaks isn't a long course and it has wide fairways, but it has several "forced carries" where golfers have to hit a high shot for their ball to stay on the green or in a safe place.

"Lauren isn't the longest or highest of hitters, and she found herself in tough spots on several holes," Neville said. "It was frustrating for her because we don't play many course that have 'forced carries.'

"Even at Lick Creek (Pekin's challenging home course), you're allowed to run the ball up on every hole. At Far Oaks, there's either a hazard, fescue grass or several bunkers in front of fairways and greens."

Take away that frustration, Neville said, and it was a good experience for Minkel to play in the sectional.

"Now Lauren knows what she needs to work on," he said.

