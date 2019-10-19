PEORIA — A fire early Saturday in the city's Averyville neighborhood resulted in the demolition of a house, according to authorities.

Fire-department crews were called about 2:30 a.m. to 2412 NE Monroe St., where they found a house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had a tough time extinguishing the blaze, according to a news release. The house was believed to be vacant.

City public-works personnel determined the house needed to be razed as soon as possible.

A fire crew was at the site as of about 5 a.m. to wet down hot spots until demolition was finished, the release stated.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. Damage was estimated at $90,000.