WASHINGTON — A wooden gymnastics balance beam used many years ago by Washington Community High School students has now been saved twice from being tossed in a garbage bin.

In its latest incarnation, part of the AMF American balance beam has been made into 88 pens that commemorate the 55th year reunion of the high school's class of 1964.

Stan Herman, 73, a woodworker and member of the class of 1964, crafted the pens.

"I woke up in the middle of the night — that happens often — thinking that I'd like to create a gift to give out at our reunion," Herman said.

"I thought a pen made out of wood would be nice, and it would be great to somehow get the wood from the high school."

But was there any wood available? And how could Herman get it? Those were big questions.

The Palatine resident called his brother, Steve Herman, 67, who lives in Washington, once worked at the high school, and was a member of the high school's class of 1970.

"It was a long shot to ask Steve about getting wood from the high school for the pens," Stan said.

But Steve had an answer. In his garage was a wooden balance beam that came from the high school.

Steve had been using the balance beam for more than 30 years in his garage as a support for a hoist that lifted motors and transmissions in and out of his stock cars.

"When I called him this spring, Steve was in the process of cleaning out his garage because he was moving and he was going to get rid of the balance beam," Stan said. "I told him to keep the balance beam and I would use it to make pens."

The balance beam was cut into sections and Stan took them home.

It took Stan about an hour to create each pen, which has a polished wooden barrel and an inscription.

"A lot of the balance beam is left," Stan said. "I have enough of it to make wood pens the rest of my life."

Stan said Steve was working at Washington High School when administrators decided sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s that damaged musical instruments, old trophies and other items stored in closets, basements and crawl spaces needed to be thrown away.

Steve saved the balance beam, which had been in a crawl space, and put it to good use.

Stan distributed pens to his classmates during a reunion party at Five Points Washington last month on the high school's homecoming weekend. He received a plaque with a pen.

Pens were mailed to classmates who couldn't attend the reunion along with former coaches. Ten pens went to Joe Sander, the high school's assistant superintendent, who gave a tour of the high school to reunion attendees.

Sander gave each school board member a pen at last week's board meeting.

