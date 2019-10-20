Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3, or visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Book to film

The Book Was First Movie Series will offering a free showing of the 1980 film, "The Shining," based on the book of the same name by Stephen King, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave. Light refreshments will be available.

Fitness for your brain

Learn how to stay mentally active with the right diet, exercise and meaningful activities in your daily life at 1 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Adult book club

Fondulac District Library's Adult Book Club will meet to discuss "The Elephant Whisperer" by Lawrence Anthony at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Inktober gathering

A casual gathering of fellow artists and Inktober enthusiasts will be held at 6 p.m. at the Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. Some supplies will be provided. All patrons ages 13 and older are welcome. For more information, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Teen writing club

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to the Pekin Public Library's Creative Writing Club at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Explore different writing techniques, receive feedback on your work and listen to people share their pieces. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

