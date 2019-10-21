Legislation to help communities affected by coal power plants closing in Fulton, Mason, Putnam and Montgomery counties remains a "work in progress," state Sen. Dave Koehler said.

As the Legislature's fall veto session approaches, the Peoria Democrat says he's still working on details, and hopes to have a bill introduced that could be debated in the coming year.

Koehler said after the closures were announced this summer that he wanted to find a way to "make whole" local governments that will lose property tax revenue starting in 2021 and to help workers at the facilities losing their jobs.

Vistra Energy announced that by year's end it would close the Duck Creek power plant in Canton, and plants in Havana, Hennepin and Coffeen, eliminating about 300 jobs.

The proposal still needs fleshing out into legislative language, but Koehler said it has three goals.

It "would somehow protect taxing bodies that would otherwise be devastated" by the closures, Koehler said.

Of the roughly $2 million in property tax revenue Fulton County governments are slated to lose when the Canton plant closes, about half would go to local schools.

The notion is that any relief would step down over time, "so that transition would be easier for them," Koehler said.

He suggested he's also looking at whether workers losing their jobs and still out of work after a period of time could get state relief from property taxes.

Koehler would also like to push for incentives to convert the coal plants to producing green energy. For instance, of the 6,600 acres or so on the Duck Creek plant, most of it is space that isn't taken up by buildings — land that could be used for renewable energy production that might be able to exceed the 450 megawatt production of the plant itself, Koehler said.

"Conceivably you could increase the value of that property out there now," he said.

He’s working on the proposals with state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, whose district includes the Coffeen plant slated for closure.

When the bill is introduced, it’s expected to be separate from the Clean Energy Jobs Act proposal that Gov. JB Pritzker has suggested still needs more work and is not likely to get a vote during the veto session.