PEORIA — Lights are returning to the Murray Baker Bridge over the Illinois River.

Restoring lights to the bridge is one of the items included in the five-year plan for capital projects released earlier this week by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Lights had been on there prior to the 2004-05 work on Interstate 74 through Peoria.

Local advocates with the 1,000 Pounds Project — an organization founded by state Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria, to encourage efforts by young professionals — have spent the last several years encouraging support and community buy-in on the endeavor, and were extraordinarily pleased to see lights added to the planned improvements along with a replacement of the bridge deck that's slated to halt traffic there throughout the year next year.

"We're super excited that it's officially a slated document," said Ashley Schreck, who helped lead the "Light it Up" effort among area residents.

The timing is ideal, state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria said.

"You're going to have the bridge closed, you're going to be making those improvements (to the deck), let's not be short-sighted in how we're structuring the timing," he said. "It really made sense, and IDOT agreed."

Moreover, Schreck said, the addition of lights comes at a good time.

"Re-decking is not really a sexy project for most people," she said. "For all the detours and everything people will go through, when they re-open and it's lit, someone's going to go, 'Oh, that was worth the 10 minutes in my day (of detours) for that to get done.'"

Her group is hoping that the lights will be full-spectrum LED lights, enabling the colors to be changed for special events and other community-pride activities.