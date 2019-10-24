MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Nathan Adams, 36; Christina Chavez, 34; both East Peoria.
* Brandon Beebe, 47; Crystal Hunt, 40; both Manito.
* Marquis Campbell, 28; Kate Johnson, 31; both Eureka.
* Brock Herold, 28; Katrina Wolfe, 27; both Pekin.
* Timothy Laufer, 28, O'Fallon, Mo,; Rachel Keehner, 29, Peoria.
* Cody Milsteadt, 25; Taylor Flairty, 23; both Pekin.
* Brandon Nyberg, 34; Vanessa Hindert, 31; both East Peoria.
* John Ross, 48; Jamie Lindsey, 42; both Pekin.
* Brian Sager, 47, Sparland; Tracy Amburgey, 43, Atlanta, Ill.
* Steven Sims, 30; Sara Lane, 31; both Morton.
* Joseph Talbott, 42; Desiree Sobh, 35; both Peoria.
Woodford County
* Drew Carter, 23; Stephanie Sager, 24; both Tucson, Ariz.
* Tyler Fryman, 21; Amber Fryman, 23; both Pontiac.
* Adrian Oliveros, 28; April Bohlander, 28; both Germantown Hills.
* Benjamin Swanson, 31, Eureka; Madison Plattner, 23, Secor.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
* Bell, Cortney and Jonathan.
* Boettcher, Deannah and Todd.
* Curry, Shawn and Joellyn.