PEORIA — A South Peoria house was to be demolished following a fire Saturday morning that was set intentionally, authorities stated.

About 4:15 a.m., firefighters reported to 1613 S. Charles St. to find a single-story unoccupied residence ablaze.

The house was fully engulfed and part of its roof was collapsed, according to a news release. So was part of the floor.

From the exterior, firefighers brought the flames under control in about 45 minutes.

A fire investigator determined arson to be the cause, the release stated. City code-enforcement personnel determined the house had to be razed.

Nobody was injured. Damage was estimated at $105,000.