PEORIA — Faced with a desire not to raise taxes or to lay off employees, the city of Peoria is increasing turning to other means to bring in a little extra money.

One way that the City Council will hear about on Tuesday is an proposed increase to the license that allows shop owners to sell cigarettes. The fee is now $60. If approved by the council, likely sometime in November, then the new fee would be $500. Additionally, there would be a proposed $100 non-refundable application fee.

In the agenda packet, City Hall is also asking for "authorization for the police to conduct criminal background checks and taking fingerprints of all owners/applicants listed on the application and a thorough investigation into the eligibility of the applicant for the tobacco license. The result of these changes will bring the cigarette licensing procedure in line with the liquor licensing process."

City Manager Patrick Urich said it was determined that the current license fee was too low.

"Too many licenses were changing hands for businesses that were not changing. After a review of other communities, we determined that a license application fee, coupled with a license fee increase, was appropriate," he said Friday.

The new fee is expected to bring in $45,000 annually, which the council's packet states could "help offset the cost of issuance and enforcement relating to cigarette licenses."

Council members are set to hear "first readings" of several ordinances that include increases in fees. Among them are a proposed $2 increase for garbage collection as well as one for the registration of foreclosed parcels.