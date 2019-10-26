In just a few days, we should have a much better idea of whether this year’s veto session is going to be a boom or a bust.

With less than a handful of vetoes to deal with, the whole tenor of the session will be determined by how much other stuff lawmakers decide to tackle. And there’s a pretty long list of stuff they could do if they are inclined.

Bills to ban flavored vaping products and to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin are definitely on the agenda. Both proposals have some intense opposition, so it’s not necessarily a slam-dunk for either one. (Then again, opposition to the insulin bill comes from pharmaceutical and other business interests, which don’t always engender a lot of sympathy in these here parts).

Gov. JB Pritzker said he’s still going to push his idea to consolidate hundreds of downstate police and fire pension systems. But more and more lawmakers seem to not want to rush this idea.

There are other possibilities, but lawmakers may be inclined to basically just rest on the laurels of what was a pretty productive spring session.

Doling out tax money

You can strike another blow against that tired old bromide that Chicago hogs all of the tax money in the state.

The state released its latest six-year road plan last week, and as Pritzker pointed out when he announced it, this latest plan is about two times bigger than it might have been. That’s because lawmakers approved a new capital bill last year, and the taxes to pay for it, that allowed for a lot more spending on transportation projects.

There were complaints from downstaters back then (and there will no doubt be more) that all of that higher gas taxes and other fees would just end up going to Chicago and downstate would be left with crumbs. Really?

Last week, acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman was asked how much of the $23.5 billion plan was going to Chicago and how much to the rest of the state. Osman said 41 percent is going to projects in District 1, which includes Chicago and Cook County and the counties around Cook — Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and Will. He said the district normally gets 40 to 45 percent of a multi-year plan.

For those who have never ventured there, Chicago and the surrounding counties have a lot of roads and a lot of traffic on those roads. But the area is getting far less than half of the money that’s committed in the plan. So once again, that stale “Chicago gets everything” argument is wrong.

They said it

”Ultimately, this was a cooperative effort between Democrats and Republicans, between business and labor, between individual members of the legislature from every part of the state. There aren’t too many things like that that happen in state government.” — Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, on the expanded road plan that’s part of the capital program he helped negotiate.

Sex-harassment complaint

The Office of Executive Inspector General said it received a complaint alleging sexual harassment by an investigator for the Department of Human Services.

It alleged that Manuel "Manny" Zepeda made inappropriate remarks directed at three female employees of an organization that provides services to some DHS clients. Specifically, the complaint said Zepeda “made comments that his ex-girlfriend got him Viagra, his wife likes hotel sex and that he should stop talking because he did not need another sexual harassment case.”

Zepeda was right about that last observation. He talked, the OEIG investigated and determined that he did, indeed, harass women on two different occasions at two different facilities. He ended up suspended for 30 days.

“The department also believes this discipline will dissuade Mr. Zepeda from repeating such action,” DHS said in a letter to the OEIG.

Contact Doug Finke at doug.finke@sj-r.com, (217) 788-1527 or twitter.com/dougfinkesjr.