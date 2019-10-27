HENNEPIN — The identity of the victim in a boating-accident death Friday night on the Illinois River has been released to the public.

Audiel Trujillo Perez, 53, was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. at the Hennepin boat launch, according to a news release from Bob Cofoid, the Putnam County death investigator.

Perez drowned, according to Cofoid. An autopsy was performed Saturday.

About 7 p.m. Friday, Perez fell from a bass boat that struck a log in the river near mile marker 201. Other occupants of the boat searched for him for about 10 to 15 minutes before authorities were summoned.

Henry Fire Department personnel found Perez's body about a half-mile downstream from the accident site, according to authorities.

Perez had been identified as being from Mexico.

Final results of the autopsy and toxicology tests are pending and might take four to six weeks to complete, Cofoid's news release stated.

A suburban-Chicago man who piloted the boat was charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses related to the accident. Among them were having an excessive blood-alcohol content.

Those charges might become felonies because of Perez's death, authorities said.