The Center for Prevention of Abuse announced in a Monday news release that the organization will expand its human trafficking prevention education curriculum in area high schools.

In October of last year Ameren Illinois awarded CFPA with a $20,000 grant to fund the program through the Ameren Cares initiative, which was piloted at Manual Academy. Now, Ameren is again awarding the organization with the grant, this time to expand the reach of the program.

According to a release from CFPA, seven schools instituted the four-week curriculum during the 2018-2019 school year. In the 2019-2020 school year more than ten schools will feature the curriculum, according to the release.

In addition to providing students with a background on the prevalence of human trafficking, the program teaches high school students, who are one of the most vulnerable populations to trafficking, according to the release, to see the signs of potential trafficking and how to report them.

The program is the latest in a line of expansions to CFPA’s human trafficking services since the Justice Department selected the organization to receive grant funding to provide services for survivors of labor and sex trafficking in 2016. The trafficking services department was officially introduced in January of 2018, offering services to 46 counties as the lead victim service agency within the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the release.