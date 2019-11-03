My buddy Jimmy and I attended a recording of the program "State and Water" at the WTVP broadcast studio. To assist in their fundraising efforts, they held a 50/50 drawing to support our public television station. Everyone at our table purchased multiple tickets, but were not fortunate in having the winning numbers.

I noticed that when they called the winning number, a lady seated at a table in front of ours raised her hand. I recognized her as someone I knew from her and her husband's involvement in numerous charitable events in the Peoria area.

The random act I witnessed was that this person donated their share of the drawing back to WTVP to assist in bringing quality programming to our region. And while I'm sure that they wished to remain anonymous, I thought that their selfless act deserved recognition. Thanks to you, PW and BB. You guys are the best and a true asset to Peoria. God Bless.

D.H.

Dunlap

