MACOMB — At age 27, John Moon had a college degree, bright future and fledgling family.

But as World War II raged and headlines touted the Axis menace, he felt driven to help save the world.

“There was a big spread (of headlines) that this would be the war to end all wars," he said decades later. “I thought if I could help to end all wars, I wanted to (do that) for my young son and my wife."

So, in late 1943, he kissed his wife and toddler son goodbye and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Though his effort did not end all wars —“How gullible I was,” he later recalled — his tour propelled him to the epic Battle of Iwo Jima and earned him a Purple Heart.

After the war, he continued what would become a remarkable lifetime of service, in his hometown of Macomb, where his affable manner and hard work made him not just a familiar face but a community inspiration. Moon, believed to be the oldest living Marine veteran from the Battle of Iwo Jima, died there last week at age 103.

“He was pretty well known by everyone,” says son David Moon, 73, of Macomb. “He was well liked. He knew a lot of people. And he outlived most of them.”

The lifelong Macomb resident graduated from Macomb High School in 1934, then earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Western Illinois State Teachers College, now Western Illinois University. A year later, in 1940, he wed Bee Nichols. They had a baby boy. Moon worked as a physical test operator for Caterpillar Tractor Co. in East Peoria.

But as the war pressed on, he decided to enlist in the Marines. After training, he was assigned to the 5th Marine Division, which landed at Iwo Jima on the first day of Operation Detachment, Feb. 19, 1945. The goal was to wrest the island from the Japanese army, which was entrenched in tunnels and caves.

Over five weeks of combat — some of the fiercest of the war — nearly 7,000 Marines were killed while another 20,000 were wounded; about 200 Japanese soldiers were captured, while the rest were killed in action.

“I’ve been through hell. I’ve been there and back,” Moon later said of the battle. “It was extremely loud. …There were thousands of those landing boats. Our ramp was broken; we had to climb over and swim to shore.

“The boats were just spinning around, and the water was red with blood.”

After a dozen days of fighting, Moon’s sergeant and corporal were dead, and he was promoted to corporal. He led a three-man flamethrower team.

“If it hadn’t been for the flamethrowers, I don’t think we could have taken them,” Moon told the McDonough County Voice. “It’s not a pretty sight seeing a man burn to death, but I’ve seen several of those.”

As his division slowly advanced, Moon was shot in the left leg. While recovering at Pearl Harbor, Moon decided to enlist in Officer Candidate School, but the war ended before he could finish. Discharged Sept. 25, 1945, he returned from the war with a Purple Heart.

Back home, he and his wife would raise two more children while Moon worked multiple jobs, each leaning on his gregarious nature. He ran two restaurants, worked as a carpenter and sold life insurance. He was perhaps most known for a 10-year stint as a driver's education teacher at Macomb High, where nervous students appreciated his patience and encouragement.

“He just had that warm personality,” his son says. “He was stern, but he was funny — he had a great sense of humor. I’d (decades later) see these 50-year-old kids coming up to him and saying, ‘Oh, Mr. Moon! I had you in driver’s ed!’ They still recognized him.”

Meantime, he belonged to multiple community organizations, including the Optimist Club, Rotary, VFW, American Legion and Kiwanis.

“He did a lot of things,” his son says. “He was just a good man for the community.”

A lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church, he put his driving skills to use in transporting elderly members to and from services. He also sang in the choir, and his voice became known as one of the town's sweeter sounds. In fact, last year he belted out the National Anthem before a WIU women’s basketball game.

Of all his activities, the high point might've happened two yeas ago: at age 101, Moon went to Washington, D.C., via the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, accompanied by son David and daughter Jeanine.

“It was the best thing he ever did in his later years,” his son says. “He loved being able to talk to other soldiers his age.”

Healthy for almost his entire life, Moon nonetheless gave up his driver’s license after falling asleep at the wheel in his 90s and wrecking his car. But that didn't stop him from getting around: Moon, a widower since 1998, bought a three-wheel bicycle and pedaled around Macomb, stopping for haircuts, snacks or wherever his mood might take him. He became so renowned with that bike, it merited a mention in his obituary: “Many will miss hearing his amazing singing voice, watching him ride his three-wheel bike and his fantastic attitude.”

He last rode the bike about two weeks ago. About then, from multiple health problems, Moon’s health took a nosedive. At his room Wesley Village Retirement Center, though conversant early last week, he died peacefully Tuesday.

Festooned with flowers, the bike will be at his memorial service Thursday. His son expects a lot of smiles.

“He was an inspiration to everyone who saw him,” his son says. “We’re going to have a great celebration of his life. Hopefully, the memories will continue.”

