The Taste of Grace Holiday Bazaar will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin, on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs are available only during the lunch hours.

Menu items include a BBQ sandwich, vegetable soup, chips, dessert, coffee, tea or water. Children ages 5 or under may eat free. Entry to the church is located on the Hamilton Street side of the building.

A bake sale will feature "Springerles", "Jumer Rolls" and other homemade baked goods. In addition, there will be a variety of crafts available, and items will be sold during a silent auction.