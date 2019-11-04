PEORIA HEIGHTS — Developer and entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff has purchased two classic Steinway pianos to be the instrumental centerpieces for two of his area entertainment venues — the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Peoria and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center of the Performing Arts in Peoria Heights.

The two pianos were purchased for a total of $325,000 during a visit in October to the Steinway & Sons factory in Astoria, Queens, New York City by Jenny Parkhurst, executive director of performing arts for Blickenstaff's KDB Group and George Stelluto, music director and conductor of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra.

The pianos are a $150,000 7-foot Steinway Onyx Duet Spirio piano for the Heights performing arts center and a $175,000 9-foot Model D Concert Grand for the Scottish Rite.

"It is a huge deal for Peoria to have these instruments," Stelluto said in supplied remarks. "Immediately our city and our venues are on the map as places where great artists will want to perform."

The Spirio is on its way to Peoria Heights and will arrive this month. The Concert Grand will be stored in a climate-controlled Stenway facility until renovations are completed at the Scottish Rite.

"It's an investment in the community," Blickenstaff said.