UnityPoint Health Therapy will celebrate the opening of the new therapy services space by hosting an open house on Thursday, Nov. 7th.

Therapy services have moved to an updated space across from the UnityPoint Health – Pekin main entrance.

Services offered are physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, as well as a variety of specialty programs.

Light appetizers and a drawing for a fall basket will be available. The open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new space, 603 S. 13th St., Pekin.