PEKIN — So, Brian Washburn, who was on probation but violated probation, is now on at-risk probation.

What’s next? Double-secret probation?

I have neither a law degree nor black robe. But I can claim at least a smidge of common sense. And for that, I cannot understand the utter nothing that happened in Tazewell County Court on Tuesday.

Washburn, 48, has a criminal history since his teens, including two drug felonies and two misdemeanor domestic batteries — though he somehow has forever ducked prison. In 2018, he was convicted of two felonies in the brutal beating of his girlfriend. He faced seven years in prison, but Judge Michael Risinger let him go home under 24 months’ probation.

Under the terms of probation, Washburn was not to visit taverns or drink alcohol. Further, he was to submit to random alcohol testing by police, plus attend Alcoholics Anonymous at least four times a week.

He violated all four of those conditions, as Risinger ruled in August. At a resentencing hearing Tuesday, Washburn again faced upwards of seven years in prison. Risinger told Washburn, “You got the biggest break in your life last time.”

Wrong. The biggest break happened Tuesday, when Risinger let Washburn go home again.

Why?

That’s a hard one to figure.

In May, Washburn was arrested on an aggravated battery charge at a Kewanee tavern. Since then he has been attending Alcohol Anonymous meetings and undergoing alcohol testing. Mind you, that’s exactly what he was supposed to be doing all along, according to probation conditions set way back when by Risinger. But Tuesday, the judge seemed super-impressed anyway by Washburn’s sudden ability to follow a court order.

Still, he gave Washburn what almost amounted to a stern scolding. At an earlier hearing, Washburn said he thought he could skip AA meetings and instead meet with a buddy undergoing similar rehab. Tuesday, Risinger said he’d keenly seen through Washburn’s ruse. As the judge intoned with nearly a raised voice, “You can never scam this court.”

Nope. No way. You can treat the court like a revolving door and go home every time. But you can’t scam it. No sirree.

As for the original charges against Washburn, Risinger said, “I remember the trial.” At that, I thought he might underscore the severity of Washburn’s pummeling of his then-girlfriend, which left her bruised, bloodied and broken in a hospital.

In fact, because of those injuries — along with his prior domestic-battery offenses — a county prosecutor took time at earlier hearings to call Washburn “danger to society” who left his victim “terrified every day” and might make his current girlfriend “the next notch on his belt of domestic batteries.” That prosecutor, who has since left the state’s attorney’s office, urged the court, “It is time to incarcerate the defendant in protection of the public.”

But on Tuesday, Risinger didn’t bother rehashing any of that old news. Instead, he harked to the trial to take a sideways swipe at the former prosecutor and Washburn’s previous lawyer. Though Risinger insisted he wasn’t calling anyone “not professional,” he took time to warmly compliment the current prosecutor and defense attorney, respectively: “I just wish I got to do more cases with Kevin Johnson and Joe Borsberry. You’re welcome to appear any time.”

It was peculiar, but no more so then when he later seemingly took a shot at Washburn’s bar arrest in May, describing it as “so-called aggravated battery.” Apparently, the judge thinks little of the arrest and charge in Henry County.

That’s important, as he said later said he couldn’t recall sending anyone to prison for a “technical violation” of probation. That’s a legal term that refers to failing to conditions of probation, such as drinking and the rest of Washburn’s violations. In other words, Risinger seemed to be suggesting there were no “substantive violations,” which are far more serious and refer to a defendant committing a crime while on probation. Granted, Washburn still faces that barroom felony, but Risinger apparently isn’t impressed by how they do things in Henry County.

Further, Risinger — in lauding Washburn’s behavior of late — verbally shrugged at the May 23 arrest as an aberration: “Whatever happened in May, you got comfortable.”

Washburn also got comfortable in April, when he failed an alcohol test administered by his probation officer. And he further got comfortable in May when he repeatedly failed to appear at AA meetings. Perhaps prosecutors should add another charge: aggravated comfortableness.

Regardless, it’s not as if the May 23 arrest was a one-off mishap, nor was the 2016 conviction. But, somehow, high-risk probation is supposed to change Washburn’s recurrent problems.

Essentially, high-risk probation means you take the previous probation, then add a few more conditions. For instance, if Washburn gets pulled over by a cop, he has to tell the court. Or, if he wants to have a sleepover at a friend’s house, he has to get prior permission from his probation officer.

It’s not exactly a slap on the wrist, because there’s no sting. It’s more a vague wag of a finger.

And if Washburn were to somehow violate high-risk probation? Prosecutors could again ask the judge to send him to prison. I’m not sure what a do-over would accomplish — make Washburn write “I’ll be a good boy” 100 times on a chalkboard? — but Risinger insisted it’s a possibility.

As he told Washburn, “I have full right, full authority … to send you to prison.”

The right and authority, yes. But perhaps not the wisdom.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.