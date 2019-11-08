BEARDSTOWN — A new campground and kayak area is in the works as the city of Beardstown finalizes its plans for dredging along the Illinois River.

Jacksonville-based Benton and Associates will design a seven-site campground that will sit along the river and provide another recreational area for the city.

Greg Hillis, a project manager with Benton and Associates, said the city has been holding off on the design process to get the dredging of the river finished prior to development of the campgrounds.

"We have already had the survey done and we have begun designing the new site," Hillis said. "This is a huge thing for the city. It'll be exciting to see it developed for the city."

Beardstown received a $400,000 Illinois Department of Natural Resource's Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant to develop a camping ground with facilities, a handicap-accessible playground, fishing pier and nature-observation deck.

There also will be a half-mile walking path and a kayak launch.

The site will have all updated facilities and utilities, Hillis said.

In addition to new equipment, the new design will include moving electrical outlets above the flood plain, Hillis said.

"When the water rises, all they'll have to do is go down and flip a switch," Hillis said. "All the connections will be above the flood plain."

The city will contribute an additional $140,000 for the project.

Mayor Leslie Harris said the city is excited to begin the design process and get the project started for the community.

"The dredging will take a few weeks, depending on the water levels," Harris said. "Once all that is done, we'll be able to move into the project."

Hillis hopes to have the designs to the council for approval within a few months, he said. After the council approves the plans, they will go to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval.

"I hope to be able to go out for bids in February and we could potentially start construction as soon as the weather breaks, as long as the river cooperates," Hillis said.

Harris said she is excited to see the project come to life.

"It'll be a nice recreational area for people to fish and camp and kayak," Harris said. "It'll help our current businesses in our community — everybody will benefit."