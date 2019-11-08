(NOTE: Nick in the Morning will not be here Monday, which is Veterans Day. So we'll now give a hearty thanks to all the men and women who help keep safe our country, and we'll see you first thing Tuesday AM.)

Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Nov. 8.

Christell Frausto has a vision for a section of Prospect Road south of War Memorial Drive in Peoria.

The focus is on a building that for more than 60 years housed a Peoria-area institution.

Frausto, a Peoria insurance agent, and her local-businessman uncle Sultan "Sam" Noorullah are planning Mezcal & Miel, a specialty liquor store at 3504 N. Prospect Road.

The building once housed Trefzger's Bakery, which in 2016 moved north on Prospect Road to a refurbished space in Peoria Heights.

"I like the block," Frausto said about the former Trefzger's site. "The block is where a lot of Hispanic businesses are going to go next. We want to take ownership, and I want to be at the center of it."

A second location of Shelton's, a restaurant and bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria, had been envisioned for the Prospect Road building. But those plans fell through, according to Frausto.

Her plans for Mezcal & Miel include high-end alcohol. Mezcal, a Mexican liquor that's a version of tequila, is to be featured. But upscale whiskey and similar products are to be available.

So are natural ingredients for cocktails, including honey — or "miel," as it's known in Spanish.

"It's not going to be your typical liquor store," Noorullah said.

The facility also is to play host to cocktail classes and tastings. Frausto also plans to conduct tastings at other locations in the city.

"I can't sell insurance at these events," she said. "This is a tangible product and it's close to my heart because of my family in Mexico. We've always celebrated life, and this is the type of product that you can celebrate with."

Eventually, Frausto and Norrullah also plan to establish a small restaurant at the Prospect Road site. Frausto isn't sure about the cuisine, although it probably will complement the alcohol.

Bar-related furniture, art and other accessories also probably will be offered for sale.

If all goes according to plan, Mezcal & Miel might open sometime in late winter or early spring. During its meeting Tuesday night, the City Council is expected to decide whether to approve liquor sales at that location.

The proposed business would increase Noorullah's holdings in the area. He has purchased and is rehabilitating a number of houses, and he also owns a gasoline station farther south on Prospect Road.

Refurbishing the old Trefzger's building probably will be at least a $200,000 job, according to Noorullah.

"I'm invested in that neighborhood," he said. "I care for the neighborhood. And I feel this is going to do good for the neighborhood."

Just listening to the song heard on the way to work makes Nick in the Morning a bit intoxicated.