Washington girls tennis teammates Palmer Whiston and Alli Schellenberg faced each other for third place in singles last month at the Class 1A Bloomington Sectional tournament.

Whiston beat Schellenberg 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, but both girls advanced to the state tournament because the top four finishers in singles at sectionals move on.

These Panthers have something else in common. Whiston and Schellenberg each made the all-Mid-Illini Conference first team.

Also on the first team are Morton's Lissa Laktas, conference champion Dunlap's Taylor Disharoon, Katie San Jose and Emily Yu, and Metamora's Carly Tucker and Nadia Frieden.

Pekin's Amara Howell and Kayla Chau made the second team.

Washington's Bridget Naramore, Morton's Jacqueline Pfeifer, Dunlap's Regan Duchaine and Alexa Kolesiak, and Metamora's Emma Nguyen and Hattie Timmerman also made the second team.

Girls tennis has been a Mid-Illini sport since 1995.

Morton has been the conference champion 12 times including runs of five straight titles from 1998-2002 and six consecutive titles from 2011-2016.

The Potters also won in 1995.

Dunlap (2003-2006, 2017, 2019) and Metamora (1996, 1997, 2007-2010) each owns six conference titles.

Washington has one title. The Panthers were champions in 2018.

